Mark April 20 on your calendars. That’s when the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s Music Showcase is planned. It’s at 6 p.m. at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center. Admission is free and open to the public.
The showcase features second, third and sixth-grade students from Nautilus, Jamaica, Smoketree and Starline elementary schools, as well as band and choir students from Thunderbolt Middle School. It also features the Knights voices, Concert Choir, Jazz Band and Wind Ensemble from Lake Havasu High School.
• • •
Arizona: 9th least expensive place to start a business
A new web study says Arizona is the No. 9 least expensive state to start a business. Using data from the Census Bureau, the Small Business Administration and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the report from the website Simplify LCC, takes a look at the cost of labor, corporate tax rates, available commercial tax rates, available real estate, commercial electric bills and the health of the business environment to determine the most and least expensive states to start a business.
Nevada is the least expensive state with a 0 percent corporate tax rate. Minnesota is the most expensive.
Arizona ranks ninth. Business owners in the Grand Canyon State pay workers an average salary of $55,176, and the corporate tax rate is 4.9 percent. The average monthly commercial electric bill in Arizona is $769.97, the report says.
• • •
Still time to sign up to become a Bighorn at MCC
Mohave Community College is reminding people that there’s still time to sign up for summer and fall classes. Summer semester starts May 22, and fall classes begin Aug. 14.
The college recommends enrolling in classes as soon as possible because many classes tend to fill up quickly. Early registration also allows the college time to see if more classes should be added to meet demand.
Prospective students can fill out an application at apply.mohave.edu, or visit the Havasu campus at 1977 W. Acoma Blvd.
• • •
Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager is this week:
Got a nagging question about the way the city works? You can join Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee this Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m., and learn about what is happening in the city and get answers to questions you may have about current and future projects. The meeting is held in the Council Chambers at the Police Department located at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd North.
— Today’s News-Herald
