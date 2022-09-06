Returning to the daily grind is always the hardest after a three-day weekend. Fortunately, there’s a lot to look forward to over the next few months!
For those of us in Lake Havasu City, the end of Labor Day weekend means events season is right around the corner, and there are a lot of them coming up!
It starts with this weekend’s Full Throttle Water X, the final round of the 2022 racing season in this relatively new personal watercraft competition. It’s scheduled to begin Friday at Havasu Landing Resort & Casino just across the lake. The following week, we’ll see the return of Havasu Restaurant Week, a special event by the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association, which features some pretty awesome deals and special flavors from participating Lake Havasu City restaurants. That’s followed by the Jet Jam PWC Championships next weekend.
These events are just the beginning of a fall that is sure to be chock full of things to do. September ends with the return of the Hospice Happening, the Lake Havasu Home and Garden Expo, National Public Lands Day, and Monster Storm.
We’re going to be busy!
• • •
Speaking of events, details have been announced for Fright Night. The annual Halloween spectacle will again take place on McCulloch Boulevard, in Lake Havasu City’s Downtown District, from 4 to 8 p.m. Expect to see bounce houses, ghost walks, games and vendor booths. If you want to participate as a vendor, you can reserve a space by calling Carole Coleman at 928-486-6860 or by emailing frightnighthavasu@gmail.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
