Mohave Community College is ringing in the warm weather this weekend. The Student Activities Council at MCC’s Lake Havasu City campus are holding a three-day spring bash starting this Wednesday. Guests can expect three days of food, crafts and health activities, according to campus dean Maria Ayon. Here’s the schedule:
Wednesday
• Blood pressure checks from 8 a.m. to noon in the 1100 Building (nursing).
• Crafts at the Hodel Library starting at 11 a.m.
• Nerd Herd Game Day beginning at noon in Rooms 507/508.
Thursday
• Crafts at 11 in the Hodel Library.
• Club rush at noon in the 200 building.
• Talk on mindfulness at 1 p.m. in the library.
• Blood pressure checks from 3 to 6 p.m. in the 1100 Building (nursing).
• Talk on health and wellness with Dr. Tamara Coleman in the fitness center (building 200), from 4 to 5 p.m.;
• Talk on the humanizing power of poetic language: “Why New Metaphors Matter and Cliches are So Dangerous,” with instructor Erik Wilbur.
Friday
• Talk on managing stress and anxiety with Dr. Elizabeth Briere, Hodle Library, 11 a.m.
• Kite flying with Jennine Ramirez, noon to 2 p.m., Hodel Library
• Blood pressure checks, 1 to 4 p.m., 1100 Building (nursing).
• Talk on Shakespeare in our Everyday Lives with instructor Terri Pfeifer, Hodel Library building, 2 p.m.
• Acrylic Pour Creations with Aliccia Braaten, Room 121, 4 p.m.
• Movie Night; “Hop,” with Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny, 800 Parking Lot, 6 p.m.
Ayon says several food trucks, including Scoops Ice Cream, Steven’s Tacos and PZA Pizza, will be on site for the events.
•••
Take a selfie: Tomorrow is #SafePlaceSelfie Day, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. With recent tornadoes across the country (including a couple of rare spottings in Mohave County), the agency is encouraging people to know where to go when dangerous weather is imminent.
In Lake Havasu City, of course, it’s more likely that residents will need to find safety during a monsoon lightning storm rather than a tornado or an earthquake, but it’s always good to be prepared for anything. You can participate in #SafePlaceSelfie Day by taking a selfie in your safe space and posting it on social media using the hashtag. While you’re doing that, be sure you’re prepared for inclement weather by developing or reviewing your evacuation plan, assembling a disaster supply kit with food, water, batteries, chargers, a radio and cash. You should also get an insurance checkup and document your possessions, and create a communication plan with a hand-written list of contacts, NOAA Says.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.