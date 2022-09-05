Meet the candidates: There’s a meet and greet on Tuesday with two of the three candidates seeking votes in November’s election for the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s governing board: Lisa Roman and Sharon Harvey.
The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shugrue’s Bridgeview Room.
Roman is seeking a second term on the board. Harvey has been an educator for more than 20 years. There’s no cost to attend the meet-and-greet.
For information, email Lisa@Roman4Havasu.com or Sharon@Harvey4Havasu.com.
• • •
Those marketing studies that like to rank cities and states often have negative things to say, but here’s one we don’t mind promoting: According to the website Innerbody, Arizona ranks pretty high in various health categories. The site analyzed data from Google search trends, Yelp, data and the Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System to gather information on factors like the prevalence of healthy restaurants, access to fitness centers, and smoking rates.
Arizona ranked eighth among the top 10 healthiest states overall. The Grand Canyon State was seventh among states ranked for healthiest eating, and 12th among the fittest states in the union.
The healthiest state was — no surprise here — California, because of its lower smoking rates and higher number of fitness and health locations. In fact, the top five states were all in the west, with Oregon ranking highest for healthiest eating locales (Portland has 1.82 healthy restaurants per 10,000 residents, according to the report)
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.