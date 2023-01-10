If you’re like us, you love the idea of a backyard garden but have struggled to grow much of anything in Lake Havasu City’s hot and arid climate.
If you’d like your thumb to be a little greener, consider attending this Saturday’s Meet the Master Gardeners program at the Lake Havasu City Library. It’s at 11 a.m. and will feature a presentation by Glenn Wright, a professor and research scientist for the University of Arizona’s Yuma Agriculture Center.
Wright has been with the University of Arizona since 1992. According to Sharon Gomez of the Lake Havasu Master Gardeners, Wright conducts applied research and extension programs in Arizona and California that focus on citrus, date palms, pomegranates, and other tree fruit crops that are grown in the desert. His interests in citrus include variety and rootstock evaluation, mineral nutrition, disease management, orchard floor management, irrigation management, and postharvest fruit quality.
Wright spends significant time assisting commercial fruit crop producers but also backyard gardeners with their fruit growing challenges. He also has international citrus experience in India, China, and Mexico.
He also teaches an upper-level undergraduate class in Yuma and Tucson titled “Citrus and Date Palm Production”.
Wright is one of the instructors for the Master Gardeners Horticulture Class beginning Jan. 22 in Kingman.
For his presentation on citrus, Wright will touch on the botany of citrus trees, the different varieties that will do best in our low desert climate, and discuss the rootstock that will give you the best citrus production. In addition, Wright will go over planting techniques, all important irrigation methods, fertilization, insect pests, disease pests and even preventing sunburn.
If you can’t make the presentation, don’t fret. There’s always the meeting held at the library on the first Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting invites the public to sit down with a master gardener to ask questions or review photos of problem plants.
For information on the presentations or the master gardeners group, call 928-753-3788 or email mohavemg@gmail.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.