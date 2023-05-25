If you’re hitting the road this weekend, expect smooth sailing — at least as far as construction is concerned. The Arizona Department of Transportation says there are no highway closures expected due to construction or maintenance over Memorial Day weekend. However, it’s still a good idea to be prepared for delays. The holiday is a peak travel period and closures and delays could be required in the event of an accident, disabled vehicles or other incidents like wildfires. Cross your fingers for an uneventful weekend!
• • •
A couple of reminders from Lake Havasu City for this holiday weekend: First, it’s always a good idea to stay off the roads if you’ve had too much to drink, but you should think extra hard about taking chances this weekend.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department says officers will conduct traffic and DUI patrols Friday through Monday for the duration of the Memorial Day weekend. The extra patrols are funded through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Second, you won’t be able to ask any questions about your water bills or other city matters on Monday — administrative offices are closed in observance of the holiday. The Aquatic Center and community center are also closed on Monday. Police and fire department services aren’t affected, and trash and recycling services will not be interrupted.
— Today’s News-Herald
