If you haven’t had a chance to see the traveling Mohave Military Museum, plan on making a stop to Mohave Community College’s Lake Havasu City campus some time before Dec. 30.
MCC is hosting the Mohave Military Museum’s first exhibit named “Oh Say Can You See,” now through the end of the month.
The Mohave Military Museum is a nonprofit with a range collection of military and war related artifacts which include photos, uniforms, medals, newspaper articles and much more. All items have been donated from Lake Havasu residents.
“We are thrilled to host the Mohave Military Museum it’s a great way to honor our veterans and educate our community of their sacrifices,” said campus dean Maria Ayon said. “Having tangible items on hand that tell stories of sacrifice, bravery, and courage creates an environment of learning and transports individuals to that specific place and time.”
The designation recognizes MCC’s commitment to better understand the needs of veteran students. With over 200 veteran students, the College offers supportive services to students to assist them towards a successful transition from the military to civilian careers.
Those interested in viewing the exhibit can do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Dec. 30 at the Hodel Library, bldg. 1200, 1977 Acoma Blvd. West
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.