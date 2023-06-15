Today’s the first day of monsoon season, and wouldn’t you know it —there are thunderstorms on the radar. The National Weather Service says Mohave County could see thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, and there’s potential for some blustery storms wafting through this area on Sunday and Monday. The highest chances for storms are in the areas north of Las Vegas and St. George, but forecasters say it’s possible the whole region could see some rain. Stay safe out there!
Are you behind on the pickleball craze? There are lots of pickleball courts in Lake Havasu City, but chances are there are plenty of people who haven’t learned the game just yet. If you’re willing to take the short drive to Bullhead City, you can take some pickleball introductory classes. The Bullhead Pickleball Club is offering beginner classes each Thursday starting on June 22. They’re at the Optimum Community Center, 2380 Suddenlink Way, from 10 a.m. to noon, and from 6 to 9 p.m. There’s a $3 entry fee, and you can sign up at playtimescheduler.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
