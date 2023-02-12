If you didn’t get a chance to see the first three installments of the “Arizona Speaks” series, you missed out on some good information.
First, author Laura Tohe presented four profiles of Navajo Code Talkers, those heroic Marines who used their native language as part of a secret code used against the Japanese military in World War II.
Next, H. Christine id told us how early Arizonans managed to survive the desert heat before the days of air conditioning.
Finally, on Friday, Matt Goodwin offered a compelling argument about why Arizona’s dark skies matter.
Hopefully you had the chance to catch some of these free talks.
If you didn’t, don’t fret — there’s one more session in the series. On Tuesday, March 14, Tamika Sanders will present “The Underground and Overground Railroad.”
Using storytelling, historical artifacts and songs, Sanders will show the ingenuity and resiliency used by those involved in the Underground Railroad to help over 100,000 enslaved people escape to freedom between 1810 and 1850. Then, it’s fast forward to the Jim Crow era to explore the Overground Railroad created by the “Green Book,” which helped foster a network of safe spaces that allowed Black people to travel, live and work despite illegal and legally sanctioned discrimination through Jim Crow laws.
This one will likely generate some public interest, and there are seating limitations, so you’ll want to get your seats reserved. Free tickets are available at the library one week before the event.
For more information, you can email Lisa Sterrett, adult program coordinator, at sterrl@mohave.gov.
• ••
Free ‘Newsies’ tickets: Here’s a reminder that we’re giving away four free tickets to GraceArts Live’s “Newsies!”
Go to https://tinyurl.com/havasunewsgiveaway to enter the sweepstakes. You can also find the link at HavasuNews.com.
The show opened this weekend at GraceArts Live. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name.
Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The tickets are for the show’s 7:30 p.m. performance on Feb. 25.
Enter by Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 11 p.m. Mountain Time. You can enter once a day for your chance to win.
Good Luck!
