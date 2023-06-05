Today is National Veggie Burger Day. It follows National Hamburger Day roughly a week ago (May 28). Those seem likely wonderful reasons to talk about a recent survey that ranked America’s best burger towns. The survey by the web site Lawn Love didn’t look at small cities like Havasu, but several Arizona locations made the list, starting with Phoenix as the nation’s 45th best city to grab a burger, and Scottsdale at No. 51. Chandler and Tempe also made the list, at Nos. 85 and 86, respectively, and Tucson came in at 99. Arizona also had some representation at the bottom of the list — Surprise in Maricopa County ranked as the nation’s 10th worst city for burger lovers.
So what makes a great hamburger town? The people at LawnLove.com compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on four categories: access to burger vendors, consumer ratings, and national recognition, among nine total metrics.
Havasu might not be on the list, but we definitely have our own burger culture here: Have you tried the “Trust Me” burger at the Chair? It’s a half pound of ground beef topped with peanut butter, strawberry jam and a hefty helping of vanilla ice cream. Sounds weird, right? Trust us, the Trust Me is worth trying.
And don’t forget the PB&J burger at Barley Brothers. It’s exactly what it sounds like, and it’s one of our editor’s favorite menu items.
So what do you think? Who makes Havasu’s best burger?
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.