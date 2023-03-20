There’s a new art exhibit at Mohave Community College starting up this week. “Across the Pond: European Artists Imagine the London Bridge,” opens March 25 through April 22 and will feature paintings of the London Bridge displayed in the Student Center (Building 200) on the MCC campus in Lake Havasu City. Opening night is this Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa’s Lake Havasu City chapter and is a partnership between the organization and the Lake Havasu Museum of History.
Phi Theta Kappa is an honors society for community college students.
For information on the organization, visit mohave.edu/life-at-mcc/clubs/ptk-lake-havasu-city-chapter-alpha-chi-chi.
Young curators sought: Speaking of the Lake Havasu Museum of History, Friday is the deadline for teens to sign up for the museum’s young curators program. It’s a learning experience for students in 10th or 11th grade.
Students will get the opportunity learn local history, examine real artifacts and study docentship in the six-week program.
They’ll need to plan on spending two hours each Saturday at the museum. For information, visit havasumuseum.com/young-curators.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.