The flight from California continues. An article in Friday’s Los Angeles Times reports The Golden State ranks second in the country for outbound moves, which is contributing to dramatic population increases in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Dallas.
“The number of Los Angeles residents leaving the city jumped from around 33,000 in the second quarter of 2021 to nearly 41,000 in the same span of 2022, according to the report,” the article states.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago issued the report, tracking data from moving company United Van Lines.
“Between 2018 and 2019, California had an outbound move rate of 56%. That rate rose to nearly 60% in 2020-21,” according to the article.
