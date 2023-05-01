National Travel and Tourism Week is being celebrated next week, and at least one tourism-focused website says searches for “Havasu Lake” are at the top of the list for Americans searching for travel destination information. The data, which comes from the vacation rental website HomeToGo, points to Havasu Lake, Calif., as the #6 trending search, but it’s much more likely searches are seeking information about the much larger Lake Havasu City, Arizona. In any case, searches for Havasu are up 301 percent over last year, according to the web site. The area ranks sixth among trending U.S. destinations. The top locales were Cocoa Beach, Florida, Gearhart, Oregon, Wrigleyville (Chicago), Mammoth Mountain Ski Area and Smyrna, Tennessee.
MCC commencement includes $10,000 for one student: Mohave Community College is getting ready for its 52nd commencement ceremony. Former State Rep. Regina Cobb is scheduled to be the guest speaker, and one student will be awarded $10,000 in cash at the ceremony, scheduled for Friday, May 12, at the Anderson Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
During the ceremony, MCC President Stacy Klippenstein will announce which student will be the recipient of the 2023 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award. Initial funding for the award was provided by James H. Childe, a retired MCC instructor and attorney, to honor the memory of his friend, Kathy Hodel, a Lake Havasu City resident who died in 2018.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.