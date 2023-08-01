Pickleball is really making a racket online.
According to the latest study by Betting-AZ, the racket-based game has risen to the fourth spot in popularity among Americans, with over 1.1 million Google search results.
The rise of pickleball’s popularity nationwide is evident from the study’s findings. Golf topped the list, but pickleball held its ground, leaving behind sports like soccer, baseball, and even tennis. This sport’s unique blend of Tennis, Badminton, and Table Tennis elements has captured the hearts of millions, and the average of 1,130,299 monthly searches speaks for itself.
That’s no surprise to Lake Havasu City residents, who were early adopters of the pickleball craze.
Indeed, pickleball enjoys enthusiastic support in Havasu, which boasts dozens of courts, a thriving pickleball club, and an annual tournament that has been delighting players for almost a decade.
It’s safe to say many of those online searches probably came from our pickleball-crazed community. We’re talking about a place where “surfing the net” is more likely to refer to pickleball than the world wide web.
Lake Havasu City knows how to appreciate a good thing when we see it. Our community has embraced pickleball with open arms, and those 1.1 million Google search results are a testament to that love.
The United States Pickleball Association confirms that the sport’s popularity is on a steady rise nationwide, with over 10,724 locations offering pickleball play, and that number is expected to grow to 1,557 sites by the end of 2022.
We suspect that means a few more courts — and a lot more players —are in Lake Havasu City’s future.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.