First Friday has announced the theme for its October event, and it’s all about pizza. Expect to see a pizza box art show featuring 100 artists and there’s a pizza pop-up business by pizzamaker Greg Bird. Guests can also decorate Halloween tote bags, and they’ll find an exhibit by White Hart Farms. Music will be by the Chuck E. Bumps Trio at Yard City.
The fun mix of art and music continues its fall season on Oct. 7
Lake Havasu City police officers will conduct extra enforcement this week to ensure child passenger safety laws are being followed. The “enhanced enforcement” is a nod to National Child Passenger Safety Week, which started Sunday and ends Sept. 24. The focus of the week is to raise awareness and urge parents and caregiviers to make sure the young ones in their care are riding in appropriate car seats based on the child’s age and size.
Arizona law requires all children under the age of 8 to be secured with a federally approved child safety seat or device. Experts recommend keeping children rear-facing until the child is 3 years old.
