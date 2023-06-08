Good news for anyone who has to spend time on Interstate 40: The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to begin highway maintenance in the next few weeks.
ADOT said it will begin road repairs on I-40 and several other state highways as part of $94 million in planned repairs.
Work on I-40 between Needle Mountain Road and the Lake Havasu City turnoff (between mileposts 2 and 9) is scheduled to begin July 5.
Then they’ll move on to a stretch between U.S. Highway 93 and Seligman (mileposts 72-123), followed by the area between Cross Mountain and Willow Ranch (mileposts 89-95). The construction work will last between two and four weeks.
ADOT suggests planning for delays or taking an alternative route if you’re headed on a road trip.
Much smoother roads are ahead. Great news for drivers. Perhaps not-so-great news for alignment repair shops.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.