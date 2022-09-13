If you drive to Parker on a regular basis (or if you’re planning to spend any time at Native American Days events on the Colorado River Indian Tribes reservation) be prepared for a little more traffic on State Route 95 starting next week. The Arizona Department of Transportation announced roadwork on the highway between Buckskin Mountain State Park and Planet Ranch Road (mileposts 155-161). The highway will be narrowed to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone, ADOT says.
Additionally, speeds will be reduced to 25 miles per hour.
The delays will be each night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from Sunday, Sept.18, to Friday, Sept. 23.
• • •
Anybody have a spare food truck? The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s Foundation for Education & Leadership is putting a call out for sponsors and food truck vendors for the second Food Truck Festival at Springberg-McAndrew Park. The event is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Last year’s food truck festival was a smashing success with great food options and good music. The group hopes to expand upon that success this year with a beer garden, children’s activities, games, and music by DJ Azteca.
Money raised from the festival helps support business training and education.
For more information, reach out to Maria Hart at the Chamber of Commerce at 928-230-4263, or visit facebook.com/LHCFEL.
— Today’s News-Herald
