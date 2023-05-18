The Lake Havasu City Police Department is warning the public about a recent Facebook scam. According to police, scammers are using fake accounts to solicit vendors, often food trucks and catering businesses, for supposed upcoming community events. Police say the events are usually intentionally vague, but the scammers often post real-looking fliers in an attempt to appear legitimate. The scammers then repeatedly ask for vendors to send them direct messages and seek payment up front to participate in the fictional event.
Police recommend contacting event organizers directly with any questions about the legitimacy of a special event. If you’ve been scammed, call the department’s non-emergency line at 928-855-1171.
You can find more information about various scams at the Federal Trade Commission’s website at https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams.
Museum promotion: Today is International Museum Day! To celebrate, the Lake Havasu Museum of History is offering half off items in its gift shop. You can find the museum at 320 London Bridge Rd.
Teacher training program starts up at MCC: School is wrapping up for the summer, but the effort to recruit new teachers for the future is going strong.
Mohave Community College announced it is offering program to help people with bachelor’s degrees to earn their K-12 teaching certificate. The program includes 14 courses and a student teaching requirement.
For more information, visit Mohave.edu/certified or email Lucinda Leugers at lleugers@mohave.edu.
