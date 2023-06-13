Looking for something to do? Here’s your reminder that the Havasu Heat have games just about every day this week and next, and they could use some hometown support.
This team of collegiate athletes has returned to Lake Havasu City, where they’ll play through the heat and monsoon weather through the end of July. The games are pretty fun to watch, and they’re just $5 to attend. Food vendors are on site.
This week’s opponents are the San Francisco Seals today through Thursday, and Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday. Next week, they’ll face the Bay Area Bombers and Arizona Jays.
The games are at the Lake Havasu High School baseball field. Get a complete schedule at HavasuHeatBaseball.com.
Arizona’s favorite food: There’s no better day of the week than Taco Tuesday to reveal that Arizona’s favorite cuisine is Mexican food. That’s unlikely to surprise anyone reading this, but the revelation was announced as part of a larger marketing study by the website Pricelisto, which analyzed Google search data to determine the favorite foods in each state. Grand Canyon State residents search for Mexico food more than 260,000 times each month —and the number of Mexican places around town seem to support the conclusion that we like our menus inspired by that region south of the border.
The second favorite in Arizona is Chinese food, with 147,000 monthly searches. Ranking at number 3 is Italian with 77,602 monthly searches, while Indian food is fourth with 69,394 searches each month.
Best Lake: Did Lake Havasu win America’s heart for the best lake in the country? We’ll find out on Friday. Voting has closed for the USA Today contest, and the winners are scheduled to be announced at 9 a.m. Friday. Havasu is a contender for the categories of Best Lake and Best Lake for Water Sports.
No word on whether Kari Lake will ask for a recount if Havasu wins Best Lake. Stay tuned for the winners!
—Today’s News-Herald
