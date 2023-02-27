The Kiwanis Club of Lake Havasu City is looking to fill all 32 lanes for its upcoming Eye Patch Bowling Tournament fundraiser.
The tournament at Havasu Lanes is scheduled for July 22 and includes three rounds of bowling, lunch and a shoe rental. It’s just $35 per person to participate. The fundraiser benefits the Kiwanis Club’s youth program.
Teams will be competing for cash. The first place team will get $300, and second place gets $180. The last place team, in keeping with the pirate theme, will have to “walk the plank.”
There’s also a cash prize for the best pirate outfit, and there will also be games, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing.
Want more information? Call organizer Lisa Theophilus at 928-733-0876 or Stephanie Lane at 951-707-8926 or email kiwanistoyslhc@gmail.com.
— Today’s News-Herald
