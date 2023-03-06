The Lake Havasu Museum of History continues to hold its new exhibit about the Holocaust.
The exhibit, called “Through the Eyes of Youth: Life and Death in the Bedzin Ghetto,” was unveiled on Feb. 24 and takes a look at the lives of eight Polish teens and young adults who came of age during the Holocaust.
It’s on display through April 1.
Museum Director Jillian Usher called it “somber but powerful.”
The exhibit was loaned to the Lake Havasu City museum by the Martin-Springer Institute at Northern Arizona University, an organization dedicated to Holocaust education. The institute’s founder, Doris Martin, is one of the eight youths whose experience is featured in the exhibit and Martin’s memoir “Kiss Every Step” will be available for purchase.
The museum is located at 320 London Bridge Road. It’s open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• • •
Speaking of the museum, the organization recently announced it obtained original footage of the 1971 London Bridge dedication. The VHS tape is being digitized for a new project, according to the museum’s Facebook page, which promises more information soon.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.