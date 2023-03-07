Local authorities are warning the public about a technology scam that targets senior citizens.
Emily Fromelt of the Bullhead City Police Department issued a warning to media agencies on Monday after a 70-year-old man was defrauded out of thousands of dollars. The victim told police he had replied to a message from “Apple Support Services” and followed instructions to send money via an online payment platform and gift cards. He stayed on the phone with the scammers as he purchased gift cards from local businesses, and then gave them the gift card information over the phone.
Police say it’s a known scam that is gaining traction as scammers target senior citizens.
Some red flags to watch out for: Check if the caller is located outside of the country.
Be suspicious if you’re told there’s an urgency to send money immediately, or if you’re told to keep the transaction a secret.
Be careful about requests to send money via wire transfers, prepaid credit cards, Bitcoin, gift cards or other suspicious payment methods that can’t be traced. Once the money is sent, you can’t get it. back.
Also, Fromelt says some scammers will threaten victims that something bad will happen if they don’t send money or give personal information. Recent scams have included threats like a warrant for your arrest or a loved one is in jail and needs money. Scammers even fraudulently pose as a relative or a police officer.
Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is! If you did not buy a lottery ticket or enter to win a prize, you did not win.
There’s a lot more information about scams available on the Federal Trade Commission website, ftc.gov. If you spot a scam, report it at ftc.gov/complaint.
Stay safe out there!
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.