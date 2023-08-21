Hold onto your hats — and your steering wheels. Hurricane Hilary’s visit means heavy rains and wild winds. But don’t let the weather ruffle your feathers — the Arizona Department of Transportation is here with some lifesaving advice from their trusty “Pull Aside, Stay Alive” safety campaign.
As we gear up for this unexpected weather adventure, here are the top tips to keep you cruisin’ safe:
Stay in the Loop: Keep an eye on weather forecasts and road updates so you’re not caught off guard.
Chill Out at Home: If you can, avoid unnecessary travel during the hurricane’s wild ride.
Easy Does It: Slow your roll, buddy! Reduced visibility calls for slower speeds and extra space between cars.
Park It if It’s Crazy: If the storm gets a bit too feisty, find a safe spot to pull over and ride it out.
Tame the Tumbleweeds: Secure loose items inside and outside your vehicle to prevent any flying surprises.
As Hurricane Hilary swoops in, remember that we’ll likely see hazards like flooding and debris on the roadways. The “Pull Aside, Stay Alive” mantra remains your trusty sidekick. Safety is the name of the game, folks! Follow the advice of local authorities and stay put if the weather gets wilder than a dust devil.
Remember, if the road turns into a river, don’t paddle through it! Wait for the pros to lend a hand.
With Hurricane Hilary breezing through, ADOT’s “Pull Aside, Stay Alive” campaign is your ticket to a safer journey. Stick to these tips, keep your cool, and let’s weather the storm together!
— Today’s News-Herald
