Wildflowers around Lake Havasu City can usually be found from late February through May, but right now is peak time for flower viewing. Our desert hillsides are awash in swaths of yellow, purple and orange as more than 20 types of flowering plants are blooming throughout the region. Those plants include poppies, desert chicory, brittlebrush, chuparosa, lupine, golden sunup and marigolds.
State Parks along the Colorado River offer prime flower viewing spots, according to Go Lake Havasu.
Cattail Cove State Park in particular offers great trails that highlight the blooms.
The rainy weather is continuing this week, so there’s a good chance the great flower show will continue for some time.
What’s your favorite Easter candy? Arizonans really like candy-coated chocolate eggs, but Cadbury cream eggs? Not so much.
Easter candy is big business, according to the National Confectioners Association. A report from 2015 suggests Easter candy ranks close to Halloween with $2.63 billion in annual sales.
In Arizona, those sales translate to Cadbury Mini Eggs more than any other type of candy. That’s according to the fine folks at CandyStore.com, which looked at 15 years of candy sales data as well as 10,000 survey responses to determine the favorite kind of candy for each state.
The website released its annual Easter candy map this week, and Arizona is joined only by California, Alaska, North Carolina and Vermot in its love for the Cadbury Mini Eggs.
Grand Canyon State residents also like regular old’ jelly beans and plastic eggs filled with candy or any sort, according to the survey.
Our neighbors to the north, Nevada and Utah, have more traditional tastes, opting for chocolate rabbits, while New Mexico to our east is said to prefer Reese’s peanut butter eggs. Meanwhile, Cadbury’s larger creme-filled eggs are the reigning champion on the list of worst Easter candies.
—Today’s News-Herald
