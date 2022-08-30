Believe it or not, camping season is right around the corner. We’re in a heat wave right now, but fall’s cooler weather will be here before we know it (October is a month away!) and that means it’s a great time to break out the tents and trailers and take advantage of our beautiful surroundings.
For those with no camping experience, there’s an event coming that’s designed just for you.
Arizona State Parks & Trails is bringing its popular family campout weekend back to Lake Havasu State Park on Oct. 15-16.
Registration is $90 for a family of up to four people.
The program was designed with the help of Louis Juers and aims to educate families with kids that have little to no experience camping.
During a campout, families learn how to cook outdoors and set up a tent in addition to basic survival skills and physical safety.
Depending on the location, there’s always plenty of engaging activities to try out as well.
The program falls under the umbrella of Arizona State Parks and Trails.
For information, go to https://azstateparks.com/family-camp/
‘Full Throttle Water X’ is next weekend: Race fans, rejoice! PWC action on Lake Havasu heats up in September, starting with next weekend’s Full Throttle Water X. Go Lake Havasu calls it the “hottest new personal watercraft” race — it’s open to all classes of personal watercraft and offers race opportunities for all ages, genders and skill levels. Full Throttle will be held from Sept. 9-11 at Havasu Landing Resort and Casino. A few weeks later, we’ll start seeing racers from around the world show up on Lake Havasu’s shores, preparing for the International Jet Sport Boating Association’s World Finals, which are planned for Oct. 1-9 at Crazy Horse Campgrounds.
— Today’s News-Herald
