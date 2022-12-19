That cute picture on the right was shared on Facebook by the Lake Havasu City Police Department over the weekend. According to police, these cool kids found a couple of Lake Havasu City Police officers Garrett Kemp and Jason Nuttsome freshly baked treats for Christmas.
The officers got the presents, but the experience was a gift of its own, according to mom Becky Gehrman. “The boys and girl loved seeing the police cars and getting to ask you both questions!” she said in a public post on the police department’s Facebook page.
Great display of the Christmas spirit, kids!
• • •
Speaking of Christmas gifts, are you looking for some last-minute ideas? Don’t forget about the Havasu Balloon Festival store. The Balloon Festival is still a month away (Jan. 19-22), but you can get plenty of BalloonFest merchandise right now at the organization’s store on McCulloch Boulevard.
They have lots of stuff that’ll fit nicely in a Christmas stocking.
— Today’s News-Herald
