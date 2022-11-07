Readers who fear they’ve been spending too much time indoors lately now have an excuse to go outside, get some fresh air and connect with nature.
The perfect opportunity is presenting itself every Thursday at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge south of Lake Havasu City.
The popular guided nature tours will resume on Dec. 1. The free weekly tours will occur every Thursday from Dec. 1 through April 27, from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Bill Williams River is located about 20 miles south of Lake Havasu City.
Guests should meet up at the Visitor Center, located at 60911 State Route 95.
Tours start outside the visitor center and will traverse the paved Peninsula Trail and the unpaved Delta Trail. Situated where the Mojave and Sonoran deserts meet, the refuge is home to plants and animals from both deserts.
Participants will learn about the Refuge’s habitat types and the ecological communities that rely on them. Bring sturdy shoes or boots, binoculars and sun protection. And don’t forget to bring plenty of water. For information, contact Visitor Services Specialist Jessica Samuelson at 928-667-4144 ext. 112.
