Need a ride? Lake Havasu City announced that its second pilot route for its transit service will begin today at 9 a.m.
The service, dubbed “The Express” by Lake Havasu City Transit, will service bus stop locations at Pima Wash, ASU Havasu and Walmart.
It runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The last route service departs from the Transit Hub at 2 p.m.
Data collected from the pilot program will be used to improve existing transit services within the city. For information, visit lhctransit.org or call 928-453-7600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.