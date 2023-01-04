The holidays are fading into memory and many of us are settling back into regularly scheduled programming, but you can enjoy a taste of the holiday break for another week. Ice skating at the London Bridge continues through Saturday, Jan. 7, and the Festival of Lights at the London Bridge ends this week. Ice skating is $15 per hour for ages 13 and up, and includes skate rental.
• • •
UFO SIGHTINGS: Did you know Arizona ranks among the country’s top states for UFO sightings? Since its founding in 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center has processed more than 150,000 reports.
Analysts at the website Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings using data from NUFORC’s 24/7 hotline, which has been around since 1974.
The database includes sightings going back to the year 1400. The Grand Canyon State ranks 10th in Stacker’s list. It notes that some of the most notable sightings in Arizona include a 1953 incident when three Prescott residents saw eight UFOs at Del Rio Springs Creek; and another on Nov. 5, 1975, when 22-year-old Arizona logger Travis Walton supposedly got zapped by a beam of light from a UFO in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests near Snowflake.
That was the incident that inspired the 1993 science fiction film “Fire in the Sky” starring DB Sweeney, Robert Patrick and James Garner. Surprisingly, New Mexico — home of Roswell, which hosts an annual UFO festival and where the streetlights are shaped light alien heads — is at No. 9, just before Arizona.
The top state for UFO sightings is Washington, followed by Montana, Alaska and Vermont. If you want to avoid seeing the little green men, go to the nation’s capital city. Washington, D.C. has had the fewest sightings. Frankly, we don’t blame the aliens for wanting to stay as far away from those politicians as they can.
If you want to read more, you can see all of the rankings, and read more about UFO sightings here.
