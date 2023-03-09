The Vietnam Veterans Cookout is returning to SARA Park. Lake Havasu City announced the event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at the rodeo grounds off Dub Campbell Parkway. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with a presentation of colors from the Lake Havasu Marine Corps League Detachment #757 to kick off the event at 10:45. That’s followed by the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and messages of thanks for veterans and current military service members. Veterans who need transportation to and from the event should call ahead — no later than 5 p.m. on Friday — to reserve a spot through Lake Havasu City Transit Services at 928-453-7600.
The annual event is produced by a committee of local veterans groups and sponsored by Friends of the Fair. For information, contact the Mayor’s office at 928-453-4141.
Mohave Community College’s Bullhead City campus will again host its flash film festival, with a grand prize of $500 available to the winning entry. The college student arts club created the film festival in 2021. Video creators are challenged to fit their stories into a time limit of 150 seconds and are due by March 27 at 8 p.m. The winners will be announced in an awards presentation on March 31. For information and rules, visit MCCFilmFest.com.
