Vitalant wants your blood. The nonprofit blood services provider says there’s an urgent need for all blood types following the Fourth of July holiday week. The seasonal drop in blood donations has resulted in less than a three-day supply of most blood types, according to the company.
The summertime drop is nothing new. Fewer donors are available due to summer vacations and fewer organizations host blood drives, butt the need for blood can also go up during what many hospitals refer to as “trauma season,” when outdoor activities tend to rise along with accidents and injuries.
Maintaining an adequate blood supply is critical to helping patients after accidents and other emergencies and to treat cancer and other chronic diseases.
All blood types are needed, but especially type O, the most transfused blood type. O-negative can be used to help any patient in an emergency and O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type. Platelet donations play a vital role for cancer patients and those undergoing open-heart surgeries and transplants.
There are a few opportunities to donate coming up. The Knights of Columbus will host a blood drive on Friday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the Marine Corps League Auxiliary’s drive on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both events are at 186 London Bridge Rd. Learn more and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.