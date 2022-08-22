Vitalant says it has an urgent need for blood, particulary blood type A positive. There are a couple opportunities to give blood over the next few weeks. There’s a blood donation event planned for Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ASU Havasu gym.
Another event is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Needles High School gym from 8:30 to 1 p.m., followed by a donation event in Havasu on Friday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus hall at 186 London Bridge Road.
Vitalant says Arizona has had a double-digit drop in new donors this yera, creating a critical need statewide. The number of new downers are down by about 12 percent over last year.
In April and May, Vitalant collected about 13,000 fewer blood donations compared to the year prior. There’s an urgent need for donors with blood type O, which has recently dipped to about half of the necessary four-day supply. Platelet donors are also needed.
Vitalant officials says it’s best to make an appointment at vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (use blood drive code L1140), but it’s OK to walk in and donate.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.