Lake Havasu City is in the running for USA Today’s Readers’ Choice travel awards. According to Go Lake Havasu boss Terence Concannon, Havasu is a contender in the categories of Best Lake and Best Lake for Water Sports.
You can vote in the contest once a day until Monday, June 5. Winners will be announced on 10best.com on Friday, June 16, at 9 a.m. Arizona time.
To vote for Best Lake, go here: https://tinyurl.com/bestlakehavasu
To vote for Best Lake for Water Sports, go here: https://tinyurl.com/bestlakewatersports.
Fingers crossed!
• • •
Protect your furbabies’ feet: It’s getting hot again, and it’s important to remember your furry friends’ comfort while outdoors. Remember, if the asphalt is too hot for your feet, it’s also too hot for Fido’s paws and kitty’s claws. When temperatures are in the triple digits, it’s a good idea to keep your pets indoors with plenty of water. If you must venture outside, consider outfitting your pets with dog shoes or booties and remember to never leave pets in a car unattended.
— Today’s News-Herald
