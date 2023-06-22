The results are in from USA Today’s 10 Best contest, and we can’t disagree much with the results: Voters ranked Lake Havasu second for America’s best lake, as well as the best lake for water sports. The winning lake was Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland, cited for its top-notch fishing and wide spaces for boating. Lake Havasu was second, followed by Lake Superior, Big Bear Lake, Lake Champlain and Lake Tahoe.
In the category of best lake for water sports, Lake Havasu came in second to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. According to contest organizers, Lake of the Ozarks was a clear choice for its 1,100 miles of shoreline and its reputation as a party destination. Interestingly, Lake of the Ozarks is home of the annual weeklong boating celebration known as Super Cat Fest, which has its sister celebration, Super Cat Fest West, on Lake Havasu. Lake Havasu ranked ahead of Lake Superior in the No. 3 spot, Big Bear Lake at No. 4, and Lake Cumberland as No. 5.
•••
Boating class: Speaking of boating, here’s your reminder that there’s a Boat America boating certificate class available this weekend. The class is brought to us by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and will walk participants through the basics of boating and offer instruction in boating, law, safety equipment, trailering and navigation rules. The cost of the class is $24. It’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at London Bridge Resort. Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/havasuboatingclass.
— Today’s News-Herald
