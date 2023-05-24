Just in time for Lake Havasu City’s scorching summers, the National Weather Service has announced changes to the way it handles messaging about heat in the region.
The Weather Service’s heat risk index has new category definitions and descriptions. The hottest categories, colored as red and magenta, are now labeled “major” and “extreme,” respectively. The previous categories were “high” and “very high”
More importantly, the Weather Service’s Las Vegas office says it will send out weekly heat briefings to media agencies starting this Thursday. The notifications will continue through the end of monsoon season in September.
•••
Lake Havasu City announced it has openings on several boards and commissions. There are volunteer positions available on the Airport Advisory Board, the Board of Adjustment, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System local board. If you’d like information about serving in these positions, you can get an application and information packet at City Hall, 2330 N. McCulloch Blvd., or online at lhcaz.gov.
— Today’s News-Herald
