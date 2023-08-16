Sunday’s storm was a refreshing change for an otherwise dry summer, but the National Weather Service says there’s more of the wet stuff on its way.
Time will tell whether any of it actually breaks through the weather dome over Havasu, but forecasts says we should expect “deep moisture” from a tropical system pulled into our area from Saturday through Monday.
That means a chance of thunderstorms today through Friday, and heavy rain with thunderstorms over the weekend, according to NWS forecasts.
Havasu residents can expect short-lived gusty winds and brief moderate to heavy rain for much of the week.
Heavy rain means extra precautions are in order: Remember, widespread fast-flowing water can make roads impassable, and it’s best to avoid washes and low-lying areas.
Remember, turn around, don’t drown.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.