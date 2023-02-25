Last week we told you about the places where Lake Havasu residents were looking to buy homes, according to research by our friends at Stacker. This week, we’re taking a look at the places where new residents are coming from.
A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States. Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Lake Havasu City using data from Realtor.com.
No surprise — Southern California ranks high, with Los Angeles and Riverside taking the first and third spots, respectively. Phoenix is in second place.
Other cities in the top 10 include Las Vegas, Washington, DC, Chicago, Sacramento, Seattle, Denver and Tucson.
You can read more about the study at HavasuNews.com. Do these findings stack up with your own observations of our changing neighborhoods?
Snow day: We thought readers would enjoy these photos of a jaguar and some wolves perplexed by the heavy snow that has blanketed much of Northern Arizona over the past week. The photograph was sent to us by the folks at Bearizona, the wild animal park near Williams.
— Today’s News-Herald
