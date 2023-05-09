Greening the goddess

The essence of a green goddess sauce is (surprise!) an abundance of fresh green herbs. It’s a light, bright and refreshing dip, dressing or crema. Precisely which herbs you use in the sauce is dependent upon your taste, garden and refrigerator. Suffice to say that you should use what you like, and do not skimp. I make the dressing with herbs I always have on hand, which often include parsley and cilantro. If I have chervil, tarragon, chives or dill, I’ll add them, too. Feel free to tinker and mix and match the herbs to your preference -- just be sure to mind the quantity.
The sauce in this recipe is used as a marinade for the chicken and an accompaniment for serving. I’ll often make a double batch and use the remainder for dipping crudites or drizzling over roasted potatoes or other vegetables. It’s less creamy and less sweet than many goddesses, which often include mayonnaise. This one does not.
Green Goddess-y Chicken Skewers
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes, plus marinating time
Yield: Serves 4; makes about 1 cup sauce
Sauce:
1 cup packed Italian parsley leaves and stems
1 cup packed cilantro leaves and stems
1 cup coarsely chopped mixed herbs, such as chives, dill and/or tarragon
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup whole-milk European-style yogurt
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 scallion, white and green parts chopped
2 teaspoons capers
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 1/2 to 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts (or thighs), cut in 1-inch pieces
Kosher salt
Black pepper
Lemon wedges
Directions: Combine the sauce ingredients in a food processor. Process to blend. Taste for seasoning. Set aside about 1/2 cup for the marinade. Reserve and refrigerate the remaining sauce for serving.
Place the chicken in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in the marinade and stir to coat. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 to 4 hours, stirring the chicken occasionally.
When ready to grill, remove the chicken from the marinade and thread on skewers. (If using bamboo skewers, pre-soak them for 30 minutes.)
Prepare the grill for direct cooking over medium heat.
Grill the skewers until the chicken is cooked through the center, about 10 minutes, turning once or twice to evenly cook and char. (An instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the chicken pieces will register 165 degrees.)
Serve the chicken with lemon wedges and the reserved sauce for drizzling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.