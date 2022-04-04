Havasu Youth Advisory Council is collecting gently used, barely worn, and new tennis shoes from the community for those in need. Organizers say men’s tennis shoes in sizes nine through 12 and women’s tennis shoes in sizes six through 10 are specifically needed.
The project, called “Back on Your Feet-Tennis Shoe Drive,” aims to collect 500 pairs of shoes up until a collection drive-thru event on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is held at the City Hall parking lot located at 2330 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Collection bins are available throughout the community through April 14. Bin locations include City Hall lobby, Titan Gym & Fitness Center, Havasu Crossfit, Feeling Good Fitness, Eight Lotus Yoga and Wellness, and Llama Yama Yoga, Shred Factory, Print it Havasu, and Kimberly Michael Salon.
Monetary donations made out to the Clothes Closet are being collected at Print it Havasu at 2018 N. McCulloch Boulevard N, Ste. A, or National Bank of Arizona under “Clothes Closet Account.”
Donations may also be dropped off at City Hall on April 23 during the drive-through collection event. For more information, contact the Mayor’s office at 928-453-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.