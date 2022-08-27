Hero and Tauke are two sweet and affectionate brothers who love playing outside and riding their bikes. A talkative boy, Hero loves cars, blocks, Legos and dinosaurs. Tauke enjoys watching Paw Patrol and loves eating French fries, fruit and yogurt – and he can’t get enough Mickey Mouse! Get to know Hero, Tauke and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
