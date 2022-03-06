Last time I gave some examples where hiking and biking complemented one another to complete a single route that would have been much more time consuming, hence unlikely to complete by only hiking. Other significant / serious routes where I have used some combination of hiking and biking include: Cabin Loop Trail (25 miles), Prescott Circle Trail (50 miles), Black Canyon Trail (75 miles), Tonto Trail (100 miles) and the Maricopa Trail (231 miles). Yet, it isn’t always about covering more distance in less time. Sometimes it’s a simple matter of principle. Trails are for feet. Roads are for wheels.
GRAPEVINE CANYON, YAVAPAI COUNTY
The dirt road used to reach the official trailhead requires a high clearance vehicle, which I don’t have. This segment is only about 1.5 miles.
Not a big deal to hike but pedaling this road is preferable since it is a road.
Biking also stretches the range of physical and mental exercise used to explore this designated botanical area in addition to saving time.
I have often wondered why more people don’t combine these two modes of self-propulsion to extend the ground they might cover on any particular adventure and diversify their outdoor experience.
POINTS TO CONSIDER
Investing in a bike versus a high clearance vehicle makes sense to me, but that’s because I have spent so much time getting from point A to B pedaling. The mindset and physique necessary to successfully combine these distinct modes of travel requires time, experience and a desire to maximize efficiency. It’s a lifestyle. It’s also risky. You will get hurt riding a mountain bike. Injuries are the norm. Therefore, your concentration is more focused on the task at hand than the scenery. Pedaling is also more physically demanding.
While a good mountain bike is certainly cheaper than a decent high clearance vehicle, it still requires a significant investment in dollars. Some mechanical aptitude is also essential. Perhaps the biggest issue might be the vehicle used to carry your bike around. I can put mine in the back of my small pickup or Highlander. A bike rack is probably the least expensive oprion.
In addition to the risk of injury due to a crash, you must also face the ire from those who hate bicyclists. Biking in and around Phoenix for years, I have encountered several. I’ve been physically assaulted, shot at, cussed at, etc. I’ve heard more than one hiker / motorist simply say, “I hate bicyclists.”
BORDER TO BORDER IN ARIZONA
What about expanding this approach even further to complete a trip across Arizona, border to border? I might pedal most of the trails outside the Federal Wilderness System, paddle the Verde River from Clarkdale to Horseshoe Lake and perambulate the rest. There’s a word you don’t hear every day, perambulate, meaning to walk through the land. Pedal, Paddle, Perambulate across Arizona, border to border. If it snowed enough, I might even add cross-county skiing to the mix. Good ideas require good execution, don’t they? Yet, as I think back to my attempt to complete the Pacific Crest Trail back in the ‘70s, I discovered that much more is required to accomplish such goals and my time may be running out.
