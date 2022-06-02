Jacorey

Jacorey

 PERRY FACIANA

These are AZ’s children: Jacorey is a kind, quiet and energetic young man who makes friends easily and can get along with anyone. He enjoys riding his bike, playing with friends, and jumping on the trampoline. Jacorey loves to try new things but some of his favorite things to eat are lasagna, jollof and cookies. Get to know Jacorey and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.