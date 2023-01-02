1868: The contract was signed for construction of the first Pima County Courthouse.
1912: Professor G.E.P. Smith of the Department of Agriculture, University of Arizona, arrived in Douglas to install complete meteorology equipment on the Gadsden Hotel’s roof.
1949: James Stuart Douglas — founder of the city of Douglas, founder and first President of the Banks of Bisbee and Douglas, developer of the Verde Extension mining properties near Jerome and father of Lewis W. Douglas, ambassador to Great Britain — died.
1967: Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.
1974: President Richard Nixon signs a bill lowering the maximum U.S. speed limit to 55 MPH in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.
