1897: A woman’s suffrage bill was introduced in the Territorial Legislature and referred to the Committee on Mines and Mining.
1947: Joaquin Lopez became the first member of what is now known as the Tohono O’odham Nation to be ordained a minister in the Protestant church. The tribe changed its name in 1986 from a term now viewed as a slur.
1947: The housing situation in Tucson was reported to be so critical that 2,000 people were sleeping in cars, trucks, tents and in bus and railroad depots.
