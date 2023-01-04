On this date in 1883, the Hualapai Indian Reservation was established in Mohave County by Executive Order.
On this date in 1921, Morris Goldwater was elected mayor of Prescott along with his entire slate of candidates for the City Council.
On this date in 1936, the Hadji Ali Monument at Quartzsite, erected on the grave of the Greek camel driver who came to the U.S. in 1857 with the first shipment of camels, was dedicated.
On this date in 1999, Arizona inaugurated five female statewide office holders, including Gov. Jane Hull, making it the first state to have an all-female line of succession.
