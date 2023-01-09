1847: The Mormon Battalion crossed the Colorado River into California after opening the first wagon route across southern Arizona from Santa Fe to San Diego.
1908: Tucson City Council ordered all saloons to close at midnight from now on.
In 1912, tax assessors of Arizona, meeting at Douglas, spent most of the day in a stormy session debating the taxable worth of burros. After considerable argument, a tax of $5 per head was agreed upon.
In 1917, the state Legislature banned the public drinking cup and common towel and established a minimum weekly wage for women of $10.
In 1932, the decapitated skeleton of Adolph Ruth was found. Six months earlier, he had gone into the Superstition Mountain Range in search of the fabled Lost Dutchman Mine.
