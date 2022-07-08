Jessica

Jessica is a sweet and adorable little girl with a contagious smile that can light up the room. She is very active girl who loves running, jumping on the trampolines, swimming and bowling. Jessica loves the movie “Frozen” and enjoys watching animated films. Get to know Jessica and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

