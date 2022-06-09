Jose

Jose is a fun loving, outgoing and active kid who loves playing sports. He enjoys playing football and soccer, but also loves to play video games on his Xbox. His favorite subject in school is math and loves learning about the metric system. Jose’s not a picky eater and enjoys eating pizza, ice cream, enchiladas, and tamales. Get to know Jose and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

