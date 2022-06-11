Joshua

Joshua is a hilarious and energetic kid who loves to play video games, but when he’s not playing video games, he loves to go swimming, play flag football and going to the park. He has a passion for cooking and he can make a mean pot of mac and cheese. Joshua’s favorite subject in school is math and hopes to build a machine that can fly one day. Get to know Joshua and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.