It is easier than ever to get irritated, these days. Change is always hard for humans—and we have had changes galore for months on end! Most of us have never experienced living with a mandate to wear a mask once we park the car and try to “do business as usual.”
Immediately, we encounter people with only half their faces showing. Here’s a major change! We cannot see the smile when a person speaks to us—and much of the time it is hard to hear their words. After all, we are not to get close! Communicating is now not so fun. This superbly challenging coronavirus shows no respect for our “normal,” of enjoying being with people.
Last February’s column mentioned the “mother of pearl” oysters create in response to wounds of varied kinds caused by tiny entities that wedge their way into the oyster’s shell. It is a marvel how the oyster turns these grains of sand, undeveloped eggs or parasites—into pearls of differing shapes in beautiful colors.
Amidst our varying degrees of hardship Scripture is still our main squeeze. It clearly indicates we have something akin to the oyster’s effectual secretion. The empowerment of our lives comes through “Rejoicing in the Lord always,” as Philippians 4:4 states. It further instructs us to, “Let your reasonableness be known to everyone.” That sounds like flexibility . . . rolling with the punches. Still, we do have our times of thinking, “I’ve had it! Something has got to give.”
This happened over the 4th of July. A neighbor began an “outdoor “concert” of percussion “music” Saturday morning. It was non-stop until late in the day on Monday. Gary and I heard the constant pounding, for well past two days, to the point of near exasperation. There was no place in the house where we did not hear the “bam, bam, ba-bam” of drums with base tuned high. It was an offensive, continuous detonation of undesirable sounds.
“So, Mother of Pearl, wherefore art thou?” It comes through our praying, first for whoever could be so obnoxious. I decided to forgive rather than to keep harboring castigating thoughts about “those people over there!” After a while, I was able to say, “Lord, I’m going to be patient. I’ll turn this all over to you, wear my ear buds and see what you can do about it.” (The police had been called.) I submitted my ire and ilk to God, asking Him to help me be patient so I could wait it out. Then, worked on letting go the fear that the police might be too busy to come.” But, they did!
Surely, Philippians 4:4, is “the milk.” calling us to “thank God for things that are “noble” . . . things that are “just, pure and lovely.” Why? Because it lifts us up, taking us above our rough spots. The “good reports”—and praiseworthy happenstances exist. We have only to look for them.
I recall having read that same day a newspaper account of two million people in India gathering last Sunday at river banks, farmlands and government buildings in northern India. “While trying to practice social distancing, they planted 250 million trees as part of a government plan to tackle climate change.” Another example came through recently reading about the UK’s plans for completing a 50-turbine wind farm in southern Scotland to be up and running by 2023. This Scottish wind farm is intended to boost the socio-economic climate in the region while also benefiting the environment for years to come.
This brought thoughts of what more we could do in the US toward effecting climate change. Yet, Gary read a week ago of an amazing solar industry in our own back yard. Plans are in place for an expansive solar farm with 8,000 acres of solar panels north of Lake Havasu. The project is expected “to employ as many as 3,000 people over a five year period, and provide more than 400 full-time jobs thereafter.” It is said that once completed the farm will be the largest in the world, generating more power than Hoover Dam!
Of course, there are many other industries for renewable energy, too numerous to include here. “Green is in.” And, it uplifts one’s mind in realizing signs of climate concerns are beginning to hold sway for many nations. Voile! Here is something even more important than our current coronavirus concerns.
So, on the weekend, it took only a bit of mental exertion, to reach a different state of mind. I was able to praise God for these wonderful contributions that will benefit us all. Then moved also, to wondering if Gary and I could do more toward leaving a lighter “foot print” at our little “garden on earth” here in Lake Havasu. Having solar on the roof helps, but are we recycling well enough, using water minimally and power only as needed?
Recalling the Scriptures and changing my thoughts brought the milk of human kindness. Our neighbor, most likely visiting for the holiday, brought prayer to my heart. No wonder pearls are considered to be among the most precious gems. The oyster’s suffering created them. There is no doubt our suffering does the same when we keep what we learn from the Scriptures in mind, applying these truths to our lives.
We do not have the power to make “pearls” on our own. God helps us to do so when we turn to Him, asking for “help.”
Joy Le Page Smith is a Board certified clinical chaplain, mental health counselor and author of three books. Find more at healing-with-Joy.com
